LeFlore County sees 17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday, Friday

LeFlore County saw 17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a two-day period Thursday and Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Thursday saw 12 of the 17 cases confirmed, with those being Heavener with five, Poteau with three, Panama with two and Pocola and Spiro with one apiece.

However, Friday only saw five new COVID-19 cases confirmed as Arkoma, Cameron, Panama, Pocola and Spiro each had one new case.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 117 active cases in LeFlore County, with those being:

Poteau — 32

Heavener — 16

Pocola — 14

Spiro — 12

Panama — 8

Wister — 8

Bokoshe — 7

Talihina — 6

Cameron — 4

Howe — 4

Arkoma — 3

Shady Point — 3

There have been 46 deaths recorded in LeFlore County, with Poteau having 14 deaths, 11 in Heavener, eight in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus last March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 415,067 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Friday afternoon.