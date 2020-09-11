LeFlore County sees 17 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths Thursday, Friday

LeFlore County has seen 17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, eight Thursday and nine Friday, as well as five deaths — four Heavener residents and a Pocola resident.

The eight new cases Thursday were three in Poteau, two in Heavener and one each in Howe, Pocola and Spiro.

The nine new cases Friday were two in Pocola and one each in Poteau, Cameron, Heavener, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro.

The county has now seen 920 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with 598 of those happening since Aug. 5.

The active cases as of Friday were:

Poteau — 35

Heavener — 31

Spiro — 30

Wister — 11

Pocola — 9

Bokoshe — 7

Howe — 7

Cameron — 5

Hodgen — 5

Shady Point — 3

Talihina — 3

Panama — 2

Arkoma — 1

Leflore — 1

Monroe — 1

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

The five deaths over the last two days raises the overall total to 16. The other 11 deaths have been two Poteau residents, two other Heavener residents, two Pocola residents, a resident each from Panama, Spiro and Talihina, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

There have been a total of 67,383 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Friday.