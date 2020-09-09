LeFlore County sees 19 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with a Talihina resident becoming the 11th death

LeFlore County saw 19 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler's Emergency Management Facebook post.

Wednesday's new cases were seven in Poteau, four in Wister, two each in Heavener and Howe and one each in Bokoshe, Hodgen, Shady Point and Talihina.

The county has now seen 903 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with 581 of those happening since Aug. 5.

The active cases as of Wednesday were:

Spiro — 49

Poteau — 39

Heavener — 39

Wister — 13

Hodgen — 9

Pocola — 9

Howe — 7

Bokoshe — 5

Cameron — 5

Talihina — 4

Shady Point — 2

Arkoma — 1

Leflore — 1

Monroe — 1

Panama — 1

There is a resident in far souther LeFlore County with a Smithville address who is currently afflicted with COVID-19.

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

LeFlore County saw its 11th death as it was reported Wednesday that a Talihina resident passed due to COVID-19. The other 10 deaths have been two Poteau residents, two Heavener residents, two Pocola residents, a resident each from Panama and Spiro, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

There have been a total of 65,929 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.