LeFlore County sees 22 new COVID-19 cases Saturday through Monday

It was a pretty good three-day stretch for LeFlore County as only a grand total of 22 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from Saturday through Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Saturday had the most new cases confirmed with 11, with those being three in Spiro, two in Poteau and Arkoma, Cameron, Heavener, Pocola, Shady Point and Talihina with one apiece.

That number was cut by more than half on Sunday as there were only five COVID-19 cases confirmed as five different towns — Poteau, Bokoshe, Howe, Shady Point and Spiro — each had a new case apiece.

Monday stayed about the same as Sunday as six new cases were confirmed, with those being two each in Spiro and Talihina, while Poteau and Heavener had one apiece.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 124 active cases, with those being:

Poteau — 35

Heavener — 15

Spiro — 13

Wister — 12

Pocola — 11

Talihina — 9

Bokoshe — 7

Howe — 7

Panama — 5

Cameron — 4

Shady Point — 4

Arkoma — 2.

LeFlore County has seen 43 deaths recorded from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. There have been 14 deaths in Poteau, 10 in Heavener, seven in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 400,597 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Monday afternoon.