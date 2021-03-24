LeFlore County sees 24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday; Wednesday information unavailable; death count rises to 47

Unfortunately, LeFlore County saw its streak of days without COVID-19 cases confirmed end at seven.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), after updating its site for the first time in nearly a week, showed that LeFlore County had 24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday. They were six in Spiro, three each in Poteau, Heavener and Pocola, two apiece in Howe, Shady Point, Talihina and Wister and one in Cameron.

However, OSDH did not have any Wednesday information up on its site as of press time.

A bit of good news is the number of active cases has dropped below 100. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 92 active cases in LeFlore County. They were:

Poteau — 26

Heavener — 10

Wister — 9

Pocola — 8

Spiro — 7

Talihina — 7

Bokoshe — 6

Howe — 6

Cameron — 5

Panama — 3

Shady Point — 3

Arkoma — 2

Since the last OSDH update, the 47th death recorded in the county occurred, a Panama resident.

Of the 47 deaths, Poteau has 14 deaths, Heavener 11, Talihina eight, Pocola three, two each in Panama and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus last March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 419,693 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Wednesday afternoon.