LeFlore County sees 34 new COVID-19 cases confirmed
There have been 34 new COVID-19 cases confirmed since Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The new cases were 13 in Poteau, seven in Spiro, three in Bokoshe, two each in Heavener, Pocola and Talihina and one apiece in Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister.
The active cases as of Monday afternoon were:
Poteau — 60
Spiro — 35
Heavener — 25
Talihina — 20
Wister — 19
Pocola — 13
Shady Point — 11
Panama — 9
Bokoshe — 7
Howe — 7
Arkoma — 6
Cameron — 4
There have been 25 total deaths due to issues from COVID-19 — six in Poteau, seven in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, a resident apiece from Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.
The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring in March.
There have been a total of 116,882 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. Monday.
