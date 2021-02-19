LeFlore County sees 34 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, Friday

LeFlore County saw 34 new COVID-19 cases over a two-day period Thursday and Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Thursday had the fewer number of new COVID-19 cases with 15. Those were Heavener and Howe with three new cases each, Pocola and Spiro each with two and Poteau, Bokoshe and Shady Point had one new case apiece.

Friday saw 19 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, with those cases being Spiro with eight, Poteau and Pocola with three each, Bokoshe with two and Cameron, Heavener and Wister with one apiece.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 145 active cases, with those being:

Poteau — 35

Heavener — 19

Pocola —15

Wister — 14

Spiro — 11

Bokoshe — 10

Howe — 9

Talihina — 9

Panama — 7

Cameron — 6

Shady Point — 6

Arkoma — 4

LeFlore County has seen 43 deaths recorded from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. There have been 14 deaths in Poteau, 10 in Heavener, seven in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 396,736 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Friday afternoon.