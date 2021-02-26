LeFlore County sees 34 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, Friday

LeFlore County saw 34 new COVID-19 cases over a two-day period Thursday and Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Thursday saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since Feb. 19 with 19 new cases, with those being five in Spiro, three each in Poteau and Pocola, two apiece in Cameron and Heavener and one each in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Shady Point and Talihina.

There was a slight drop on Friday as there were 15 new COVID-19 cases. Poteau had four new cases, Panama three, Wister two and Bokoshe, Cameron, Howe, Pocola, Shady Point and Spiro each had one.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 128 active cases, with those being:

Poteau — 35

Heavener — 15

Spiro — 15

Wister — 15

Talihina — 10

Bokoshe — 9

Pocola — 8

Panama — 6

Howe — 5

Cameron — 4

Shady Point — 4

Arkoma — 2

LeFlore County has seen 43 deaths recorded from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. There have been 14 deaths in Poteau, 10 in Heavener, seven in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 403,367 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Friday afternoon.