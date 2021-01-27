LeFlore County sees 41 new COVID-19 cases, 38th death

LeFlore County saw 41 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a two-day period Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Tuesday saw 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, with those being six in Poteau, two each in Heavener and Wister and one apiece in Panama, Pocola, Shady Point, Spiro and Talihina.

Wednesday’s new COVID-19 cases confirmed jumped to 26. The new cases were six in Poteau, five in Talihina, three each in Spiro and Wister, two apiece in Bokoshe, Heavener and Howe and one each in Cameron, Pocola and Shady Point.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 255 active cases in LeFlore County. They were:

Poteau — 64

Heavener — 35

Talihina — 29

Pocola — 27

Spiro — 22

Howe — 19

Wister — 17

Bokoshe — 12

Arkoma — 10

Shady Point — 9

Cameron — 6

Panama — 5

LeFlore County saw its 38th death due to either the virus or complications from the virus as a Poteau female in the 36-49 age group succumbed to issues from COVID-19.

That now gives Poteau 12 deaths related to the virus itself or complications from the virus. There have been nine deaths in Heavener, five in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 345,867 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Wednesday afternoon.