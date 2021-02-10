LeFlore County sees 41 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Wednesday

LeFlore County saw 41 new COVID-19 cases over a two-day period Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Tuesday saw just 11 new COVID-19 cases, with those being four in Heavener, two each in Poteau and Shady Point and one apiece in Bokoshe, Howe and Wister.

Unfortunately, that number more than doubled to 30 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Poteau saw eight new cases, Spiro five, Wister four, Pocola three, Arkoma, Bokoshe and Cameron each with two and Heavener, Howe, Panama and Talihina with one apiece.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 344 active cases in LeFlore County, with those being:

Poteau — 69

Wister — 35

Pocola — 24

Heavener — 21

Spiro — 18

Talihina — 17

Bokoshe — 16

Cameron — 12

Arkoma — 10

Howe — 10

Panama — 6

Shady Point — 6

There have been 42 deaths in LeFlore County attributed to either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. Poteau has seen 13 deaths, Heavener with 10, Talihina with seven, Pocola with three, Wister with two and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 380,167 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Wednesday afternoon.