LeFlore County sees 43 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday, Friday
There were 43 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a two-day period Thursday and Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 21 Thursday and 22 Friday.
Thursday’s new cases were eight in Poteau, four in Cameron, three in Panama, two each in Arkoma and Wister and one apiece in Bokoshe and Heavener.
Friday’s new cases were nine in Poteau, four each in Heavener and Pocola, two in Panama and one apiece in Bokoshe, Shady Point and Spiro.
The active cases as of 2 p.m. Friday were:
Poteau — 70
Spiro — 28
Heavener — 20
Talihina — 20
Pocola — 17
Wister — 16
Shady Point — 12
Panama — 11
Bokoshe — 10
Cameron — 8
Howe — 6
Arkoma — 5
There have been 25 total deaths due to issues from COVID-19 — six in Poteau, seven in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, a resident apiece from Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.
The first “county” resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring in March.
There have been a total of 121,744 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 8:30 p.m. Friday.
