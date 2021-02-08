LeFlore County sees 45 new COVID-19 cases, 42nd death

LeFlore County saw 45 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a three-day period from Saturday through Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Saturday saw the highest new case total with 33, with those being nine in Poteau, six each in Cameron, Spiro and Wister, three in Pocola and one apiece in Bokoshe, Heavener and Shady Point.

The new cases dropped as Sunday only had seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed and five on Monday, for a grand total of 12 for those two days combined.

Sunday's new cases were two new cases each in Arkoma and Pocola and one new case apiece in Poteau, Bokoshe and Spiro.

Monday's new cases were two each in Poteau and Pocola and one in Talihina.

As of Monday afternoon, LeFlore County had 261 active cases, which were:

Poteau — 73

Wister — 38

Talihina — 26

Pocola — 25

Spiro — 20

Heavener — 19

Bokoshe — 16

Cameron — 12

Arkoma — 9

Howe — 9

Panama — 6

Unfortunately, the county saw its 42nd death attributed to either the virus directly or complications from COVID-19, that being a Heavener woman in the 50-64 age group.

The deaths have now been 13 deaths in Poteau, 10 in Heavener, seven in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 374,950 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Monday afternoon.