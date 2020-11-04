LeFlore County sees 46 new COVID-19 cases confirmed with two new deaths reported
LeFlore County saw 46 new COVID-19 cases confirmed from Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Tuesday's 24 new cases were eight in Poteau, three each in Heavener, Spiro and Talihina, two in Howe and one apiece in Cameron, Panama, Pocola, Shady Point and Wister.
Wednesday's 22 new cases were four each in Heavener and Talihina, three each in Poteau, Cameron and Spiro, two in Shady Point and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama and Wister.
The active cases as of noon Wednesday were:
Poteau — 43
Heavener — 30
Spiro — 30
Talihina — 19
Wister — 16
Cameron — 10
Pocola — 10
Panama — 8
Arkoma — 6
Shady Point — 6
Bokoshe — 3
Howe — 3
Two new deaths have been recorded, being attributed to issues from COVID-19 — one in Poteau and one in Talihina — which now ups the death total in the county to 25.
The 25 total deaths are six in Poteau, seven in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, a resident apiece from Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.
The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring in March.
There have been a total of 110,453 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday.
Category: