LeFlore County sees 48 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday through Monday

LeFlore County saw 48 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a three-day period from Saturday through Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Saturday saw 21 new cases, with those being Poteau with five cases, Spiro with four, Heavener with three, Cameron and Wister with two each and Arkoma, Panama, Pocola, Shady Point and Talihina having one apiece.

Sunday saw a rise in new COVID-19 cases with 26. Those were Poteau with eight cases, Pocola with four, Spiro with three, Bokoshe, Heavener, Howe and Panama with two each and Arkoma, Talihina and Wister with one apiece.

The good news was only one new COVID-19 case was confirmed Monday, the lowest since Aug. 19. That case was confirmed in Panama.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 204 active cases, with those being

Poteau — 56

Heavener — 23

Pocola — 22

Wister — 21

Spiro — 17

Bokoshe — 12

Talihina — 12

Cameron — 11

Howe — 10

Shady Point — 8

Panama — 7

Arkoma — 5

There have been 42 deaths in LeFlore County attributed to either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. Poteau has seen 13 deaths, Heavener with 10, Talihina with seven, Pocola with three, Wister with two and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 389,035 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Monday afternoon.