LeFlore County sees 48 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, Friday

Over a two-day period Thursday and Friday, LeFlore County saw 48 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Thursday saw 30 of those new cases, with Spiro with 11 cases, Pocola with eight, Poteau with six, Bokoshe and Panama with two each and Arkoma with one.

Friday saw a drop with just over half of Thursday’s number — 18 new cases. Cameron had five of those cases, followed by Poteau with four, Pocola with three, Howe with two and Bokoshe, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister with one apiece.

Poteau has had the most COVID-19 in LeFlore County cases with 1,551, but Spiro has jumped ahead of Heavener for second place — 668 to 664.

The number of active cases as of Friday afternoon was 116, with those being Poteau with 36, Pocola with 12, Bokoshe and Spiro with 10 each, Heavener and Wister each with nine, Panama and Talihina with eight each, Cameron and Howe each with five and Arkoma and Shady Point with two apiece.

The county has seen 44 deaths from either the COVID-19 virus itself or due to complications from it. Poteau has seen 14 deaths, 10 in Heavener, eight in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus last March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 410,778 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Friday afternoon.