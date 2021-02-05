LeFlore County sees 50 new COVID-19 cases, 40th, 41st deaths

LeFlore County saw 50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a two-day period Thursday and Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Thursday only saw 16 cases, those being six in Poteau, five in Wister, two each in Heavener and Spiro and one in Arkoma.

However, new COVID-19 cases confirmed more than doubled on Friday, with 34. Those were 10 in Poteau, six each in Bokoshe and Pocola, three in Wister, two apiece in Arkoma and Talihina and one each in Cameron, Heavener, Howe, Panama and Shady Point.

As of Friday afternoon, LeFlore County had 277 active cases, which were Poteau with 80, Wister with 44, Talihina with 29, Heavener with 23, Pocola with 22, Spiro with 21, Bokoshe with 15, Arkoma with 10, Howe and Panama with nine each, Cameron with eight and Shady Point with seven.

Unfortunately, each day saw another death as a result from issues from the virus added to the list. The county’s 40th death was a Talihina woman in the 36-49 age group, while Friday’s death, the county’s 41st, was a Poteau woman in the 65-and-older age group.

The deaths have now been 13 deaths in Poteau, nine in Heavener, seven in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 369,278 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Friday afternoon.