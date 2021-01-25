LeFlore County sees 51 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday through Monday

There were 51 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in LeFlore County over a three-day period from Saturday through Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Saturday saw the highest total for the three-day period with 24 new cases, those being six in Heavener, five each in Pocola and Taihina, four in Poteau and one apiece in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Panama and Spiro.

Sunday saw a drop to 18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, with Poteau having seven, Pocola with three, Wister with two and Cameron, Heavener, Howe, Panama and Spiro with one apiece.

Monday saw one of the lowest totals in quite some time as there were only nine new COVID-19 cases confirmed. Spiro saw three new cases, Heavener and Pocola with two each and Bokoshe and Shady Point with one apiece.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 290 active cases in LeFlore County, with Poteau with 77, Heavener with 39, Spiro with 30, Pocola and Talihina with 28 each, Wister with 20, Howe with 19, Arkoma with 16, Bokoshe with 11, Shady Point with 10 and Cameron and Panama with six apiece.

The county has seen 37 deaths related to the virus itself or complications from the virus. There have been 11 deaths in Poteau, nine in Heavener, five in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 339,014 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Monday afternoon.