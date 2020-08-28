LeFlore County sees 53 new COVID-19 cases this week

LeFlore County saw 53 new COVID-19 cases this week, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler.

There were nine on Tuesday, 14 on Wednesday, 18 on Thursday and 12 on Friday.

The new cases for the week were 14 in Heavener, 13 in Poteau, nine in Pocola, six in Spiro, five in Wister, three in Howe and one each in Bokoshe, Cameron and Shady Point.

The county has now seen 613 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The active cases as of Friday night were:

Poteau — 43

Heavener — 29

Pocola — 25

Spiro — 23

Wister — 12

Hodgen — 6

Howe — 6

Cameron — 5

Arkoma — 3

Bokoshe — 3

Talihina — 3

Shady Point — 2

Panama — 1

A resident in far southern LeFlore County with a Smithville address — 1

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

There have been six deaths in the county related to COVID-19.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 47,762 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 9:15 p.m. Friday.