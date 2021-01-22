LeFlore County sees 57 new COVID-19 cases, 37th death
LeFlore County saw 57 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a two-day period Thursday and Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Thursday saw 32 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, with those being 10 in Howe, nine in Poteau, three each in Heavener and Pocola, two apiece in Cameron, Shady Point and Spiro and one in Panama.
There was a drop in cases just 24 hours later, with only 25 new cases confirmed on Friday. The new cases were Poteau with five, four each in Heavener and Pocola, three in Talihina, two apiece in Howe, Shady Point and Spiro and one each in Arkoma, Bokoshe and Wister.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 350 active cases in the county, with those being:
Poteau — 95
Heavener — 38
Spiro — 34
Talihina — 30
Pocola — 29
Howe — 27
Arkoma — 26
Wister — 26
Bokoshe — 15
Shady Point — 12
Cameron — 9
Panama — 9
Over the last two days, LeFlore County saw its 37th death related to the virus, a Wister man in the 50-64 age group, which gives Wister its second death due to complications and issues from COVID-19. There have been 11 deaths in Poteau, nine in Heavener, five in Talihina, three in Pocola and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 330,478 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Friday afternoon.
