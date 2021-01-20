LeFlore County sees 63 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths
LeFlore County saw 63 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a two-day period Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Tuesday saw only 17 cases confirmed, with those cases being four in Heavener, two each in Arkoma, Panama, Pocola, Spiro and Wister and one apiece in Bokoshe, Howe and Talihina.
Unfortunately, Wednesday’s number of COVID-19 cases confirmed shot up by about 2.5 times with 46 new cases confirmed. Poteau had 13 new cases, Spiro had eight, Wister seven, Bokoshe five, Pocola four, Cameron and Howe three each, Talihina two and Arkoma one.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 378 active cases, with those being:
Poteau — 104
Heavener — 41
Spiro — 38
Talihina — 33
Pocola — 31
Arkoma — 28
Wister — 27
Howe — 23
Bokoshe — 20
Panama — 12
Shady Point — 12
Cameron — 9
Over the last two days, the county saw two more deaths, a Poteau female in the age 65-and-older range and a Heavener female in the age 50-64 group. That brings total to 36 deaths in LeFlore County attributed to issues stemming from COVID-19. Poteau now has 11 deaths, Heavener nine, Talihina with five, Pocola with three and Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister with one each. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 323,240 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Wednesday afternoon.
