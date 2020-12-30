LeFlore County sees 80 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Wednesday
LeFlore County saw 80 new COVID-19 cases over a two-day period Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Tuesday saw 22 new COVID-19 cases, with those being Heavener and Wister with four new cases each, Poteau, Spiro and Talihina each with three new cases, Howe with two cases and Panama, Pocola and Shady Point with one case apiece.
However, Wednesday nearly saw triple the amount of new COVID-19 cases with 58. Those new cases were 16 in Poteau, Wister with 14, Cameron with six, Heavener and Talihina with five cases each, Spiro with four, Pocola with three, Panama with two and Bokoshe, Howe and Shady Point with one case apiece.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 377 active cases in LeFlore County:
Poteau — 123
Wister — 49
Talihina — 46
Heavener — 45
Spiro — 25
Cameron — 22
Pocola —18
Howe —17
Shady Point —15
Panama —11
Bokoshe — 4
Arkoma — 2
There have been 30 deaths in the county due to issues and complications from COVID-19, eight each in Poteau and Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Arkoma, Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 252,214 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Wednesday afternoon.
