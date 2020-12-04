LeFlore County sees 84 new COVID-19 cases, 27th death
LeFlore County saw 84 new cases over a 48-hour period, 34 on Thursday and 50 on Friday.
Thursday’s new cases were eight in Poteau, 10 in Pocola, six in Spiro, three in Heavener, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Cameron, Howe, Panama and Shady Point.
Friday’s new cases were 22 in Poteau, five in Spiro, four apiece in Bokoshe, Cameron, Pocola and Wister, Heavener and Howe with two each and Arkoma and Panama with one apiece.
As of 11:45 a.m. Friday, there were 249 active cases, with the active cases being:
Poteau — 108
Pocola — 24
Spiro — 22
Heavener — 19
Wister — 18
Howe — 12
Bokoshe — 10
Cameron — 10
Shady Point — 9
Panama — 8
Talihina — 6
Arkoma — 2
Leflore — 1
The 27th death in the county from COVID-19 issues was recorded, that being an Arkoma resident. The other 26 deaths are six in Poteau, eight in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 177,564 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Friday afternoon.
Category: