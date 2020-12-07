LeFlore County sees 85 new COVID-19 cases, 28th death
LeFlore County saw 84 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health over a three-day period from Saturday through Monday.
Saturday saw 40 new cases, 10 in Poteau, nine in Heavener, six in Spiro, five in Talihina, three each in Pocola and Wister, Panama with two and Bokoshe and Shady Point with one apiece.
There were 34 new cases confirmed Sunday, 14 in Poteau, eight in Heavener, four in Spiro, three each in Howe and Pocola and one apiece in Shady Point and Wister.
Monday had the fewest cases confirmed of the three-day period with just 11 new cases, five in Poteau, Heavener and Howe with two each and Bokoshe and Cameron with one apiece.
As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, there were 253 active cases in the county. The active cases were 113 in Poteau, 33 in Heavener, 22 in Spiro, 18 in Pocola, 17 in Wister, 11 in Howe, nine each in Bokoshe and Cameron, eight in Shady Point, six in Panama, five in Talihina and one apiece in Arkoma and Leflore.
The county saw its 28th death due to issues and/or complications from COVID-19, a Poteau resident, which now has given Poteau seven deaths. Of the other deaths, eight are in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 184,736 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Monday afternoon.
