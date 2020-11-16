LeFlore County sees 85 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday through Monday, with a Heavener death
LeFlore County saw 85 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday through Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There were 39 cases confirmed Saturday, followed by 24 Sunday and 22 Monday.
Saturday’s new cases were 16 in Poteau, five in Talihina, Spiro and Talihina each with four, Wister with three, Heavener and Shady Point with two each and Arkoma, Cameron and Pocola with one case apiece.
Sunday’s new cases were 11 in Poteau, five in Spiro, two apiece in Heavener, Panama and Shady Point and one case each in Arkoma and Cameron.
Monday’s new cases were seven in Poteau, four in Howe, three in Spiro, two each in Cameron and Panama and one apiece in Heavener, Pocola, Shady Point and Wister.
The active cases as of Monday afternoon were:
Poteau -- 97.
Spiro -- 28
Heavener -- 21
Wister -- 19
Talihina -- 18
Pocola -- 17
Shady Point -- 15
Howe -- 12
Cameron -- 11
Panama -- 11
Bokoshe -- 8
Arkoma -- 5
The 26th death related to issues from COVID-19 was recorded Saturday, a Heavener resident. As for all 26 deaths, there have been eighth deaths in Heavener, six in Poteau, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
As of Monday afternoon, there have been 126,162 estimated number of recoveries.
