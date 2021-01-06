LeFlore County sees 90 new COVID-19 cases, 31st death
LeFlore County saw 90 new COVID-19 cases over a two-day period Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Tuesday only saw 27 new cases, eight in Poteau, seven in Heavener, four in Howe, three in Wister, two each in Bokoshe and Spiro and one in Talihina.
However, Wednesday saw nearly three times as many cases as Tuesday with 63 new cases, 21 in Poteau, 12 in Wister, seven in Heavener, six in Spiro, four in Cameron, three in Talihina, two apiece in Bokoshe, Pocola and Shady Point and one each in Arkoma and Panama.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 458 active cases in LeFlore County:
Poteau — 116
Talihina — 67.
Wister — 65
Heavener — 63
Spiro — 37
Howe — 26
Pocola — 22
Cameron — 18
Shady Point — 18
Bokoshe — 13
Panama — 11
Arkoma — 2
The 31st death from COVID-19 issues and complications was confirmed Wednesday, a Poteau woman in the age 65-and-older group. That makes nine deaths in Poteau, eight in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Arkoma, Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 274,657 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Wednesday afternoon.
Category: