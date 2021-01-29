LeFlore County sees 93 new COVID-19 cases, 39th death

LeFlore County saw 93 new COVID-19 cases over a two-day period Thursday and Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Thursday saw 36 new cases, with those being 10 in Poteau, five in Wister, three each in Shady Point, Spiro and Talihina, two apiece in Cameron, Howe and Panama and one each in Arkoma, Bokoshe and Heavener.

However, that number increased to 57 new cases confirmed Friday. Poteau saw 24 new cases, Heavener with seven, Wister with five, Pocola and Talihina with four each, Arkoma and Howe each with three, Bokoshe, Cameron and Spiro with two apiece and Panama with one.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 278 active cases in LeFlore County. Those were:

Poteau — 72

Heavener — 38

Pocola — 31

Spiro — 26

Wister — 24

Howe — 21

Talihina — 19

Arkoma — 13

Bokoshe — 11

Shady Point — 9

Cameron — 7

Panama — 7

LeFlore County saw its 39th death due to either the virus or complications from the virus as a Talihina male in the 65 and older age group succumbed to issues from COVID-19.

That now give Talihina six deaths related to the virus itself or complications from the virus. There have been 12 deaths in Poteau, nine in Heavener, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 351,545 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Friday afternoon.