LeFlore County sees 98 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday through Sunday

After only seeing four new COVID-19 in the middle of last week in LeFlore County, the last four days, from Thursday through Sunday, saw a total of 98 new cases — 32 cases on Thursday, 27 on Friday, 27 on Saturday and 12 on Sunday.

Since Aug. 5, there have been 238 cases, with a grand total of 560 cases since the pandemic began.

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said that as of 12:45 p.m. Sunday there are 156 active cases. The active cases are:

Poteau — 51

Heavener — 39

Spiro — 24

Pocola — 22

Wister — 13

Howe — 9

Cameron — 8

Arkoma — 5

Hodgen — 5

Panama — 4

Talihina — 4

Bokoshe — 3

Monroe — 2

Shady Point — 2

Whitesboro — 1

Smithvillle (a resident in far southern LeFlore County) — 1

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 — a Heavener resident, a Spiro resident, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 44,409 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 2:15 p.m. Sunday.