LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department arrests Fort Coffee man on six charges

Initially, the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department was in search of a stolen tractor as well as a trailer with ramps at a Fort Coffee residence. The local authorities ended up finding lots more, plus the arrest of a Fort Coffee man.

Harold Rutledge, 61, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking cocaine (powder) of 28 grams or more, possession schedule I or II (except Marijuana and subsection D) second or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm(s) after a felony conviction, knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.

According to LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Paul Moss’ report, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Department called the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department on Monday to help with the need of a search warrant “on a residence in the Fort Coffee area for a stolen New Holland tractor as well as a trailer with ramps.”

After two other search warrants had been obtained and other items confiscated, LeFlore County Undersheriff Jim Craig, who had arrived on scene by this time, took Rutledge and transported him to the LeFlore County Detention Center.

“Rutledge has been in trouble several times,” Craig said. “We found 11 guns, possible cocaine and methamphetamine and marijuana. He was arrested in possession of the firearms and the illegal narcotics. The tractor was reported stolen on Friday of the week before (Jan. 22) and that it was reported at this address in Fort Coffee. Harold Rutledge was allegedly supposed to have had it. It was a joint effort with us, the Sequoyah County’s Sheriff’s Department and the Sallisaw Police (Department).”

Craig said that the tractor, the item which caused this entire investigation to begin, still has not been found.