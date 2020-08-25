LeFlore County Sheriff run-off election today; some county residents will vote in State Senate run-off election, Red Oak Schools bond issue

For LeFlore County residents, it’s another Election Day today.

For all Republicans in the county, they will be eligible to vote in the LeFlore County Sheriff run-off election between current Sheriff Donnie Edwards and challenger Rodney Derryberry.

In their June 30 primary election, Derryberry had 2,013 votes to Edwards’ 1,427 and Dwayne Frizzell’s 1,062. Since no one got the necessary 50 percent plus two extra votes necessary to win outright that night, Derryberry and Edwards will be in a run-off election today.

For those Republicans who hail in the southern part of the county, there will be a second run-off election — that being for a seat in the Oklahoma State Senate between George Burns and Justin Jackson.

In the June 30 primary, Burns won in LeFlore County, garnering 546 votes, compared to Jackson’s 401 and Jimmy Westbrook’s 241. Just like in the LeFlore County Sheriff’s election, since no one got a 50 percent plus two margin of victory, there will be a run-off between Burns and Jackson.

For two polling sites in western LeFlore County around the Fanshawe area, all eligible voters will be voting on a Red Oak Public Schools’ bond issue worth $1 million to be used to help fund the construction and equipping of a safe room/cafeteria building, renovating, repairing and/or remodeling the existing cafeteria into classrooms, a gym lobby and an agricultural show barn, constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving the school sites.

Polls will be open until 7 tonight.