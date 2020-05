LeFlore County slow-pitch state qualifiers of recent years

Here is a look at how LeFlore County softball teams fared in slow-pitch state tournaments in recent years.

2019: Howe won its Class 4A quarterfinal 15-10 against Calera and lost semifinal 14-10 against Silo.

Whitesboro won Class A quarterfinal 15-3 against Asher and lost semifinal 20-18 to Shattuck.

LeFlore lost Class A quarterfinal 9-7 to Leedey.

2018: Heavener won Class 5A quarterfinal against Lexington 17-7, beat Sequoyah Tahlequah 27-23 and lost 22-4 to Fort Gibson in the final.

Howe lost Class 4A quarterfinal to Mangum 15-3.

Wister lost Class 3A quarterfinal to Tushka 19-8.

Whitesboro lost Class A quarterfinal to Caney 19-14.

2016: Wister won the Class 3A state championship, beating Navajo in the quarterfinal, Central Marlow 23-7 in the semifinal and Mangum 17-9 in the final.

Heavener lost Class 5A quarterfinal 15-2 to Muldrow.

2015: Wister won Class 3A quarterfinal 16-9 against Mangun, beat Mooreland 7-3 in semifinal and lost 17-12 in the final.

Pocola won Class 4A quarterfinal 14-2 against Stratford and lost 10-0 to Washington.

2014: Heavener lost Class 5A quarterfinal to Purcell 16-11.

Wister lost Class 3A quarterfinal 5-0 to Barnsdall.

2012: Heavener lost Class 5A quarterfinal to Blanchard 26-13.

2011: Poteau lost quarterfinal 17-0 to Jenks.

2010: Poteau lost Class 6A quarterfinal to Westmoore 8-3.

Pocola lost Class 4A quarterfinal to Konawa 15-0.

2009: Howe lost Class 4A quarterfinal 22-12 to Hobart.

Panama lost Class 4A quarterfinal 13-0 to Washington.