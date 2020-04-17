LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament Champions
This year's LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament did not take place as spring sports were canceled. With that, a series ran in this week's issues looking back at LCT champions. Below is the list of champions. If you have results from the missing years in the 1980s, email sports@poteaudailynews.com.
2019: Howe 13, Whitesboro 8
2018: Howe 19, Pocola 9
2017: Heavener 10, Wister 9 (8 innings)
2016: Heavener 13, Wister 11 (8 innings)
2015: Heavener 11, Pocola 5
2014: Heavener 14, Pocola 12
2013: Poteau 7, Pocola 1
2012: Poteau 8, Heavener 6
2011: Poteau 9, Cameron 3
2010: Poteau 10, Pocola 5
2009: Poteau 4, Heavener 3 (8 innings)
2008: Pocola 9, Howe 0
2007: Cameron 6, Pocola 5
2006: Cameron 8, Pocola 2
2005: Pocola 5, Panama 4
2004: Poteau 4, Pocola 2
2003: Pocola 15, Bokoshe 12
2002: Pocola 10, Wister 1
2001: Bokoshe 13, Heavener 5
2000: Panama 12, Heavener 5
1999: Panama 13, Poteau 5
1998: Panama 9, Poteau 0
1997: Panama 13, LeFlore 1
1996: Cameron 9, LeFlore 1
1995: Cameron 10, LeFlore 9
1994: Pocola 7, Spiro 6
1993: Spiro 14, Pocola 7
1992: Spiro 4, Cameron 2
1991: Poteau 15, Wister 6
1990: Poteau 2, Wister 1
1989: Spiro 11, Cameron 0
1987: Spiro def. Wister (no score found)
1985: Pocola 6, Wister 3
1984: Poteau 5, Pocola 1
1982: LeFlore 10, Poteau 7
According to records we have found, Poteau and Pocola are tied for the lead with six LCT slow-pitch championships. Cameron, Panama, Heavener and Spiro each have four.
