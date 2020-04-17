LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament Champions

This year's LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament did not take place as spring sports were canceled. With that, a series ran in this week's issues looking back at LCT champions. Below is the list of champions. If you have results from the missing years in the 1980s, email sports@poteaudailynews.com.

2019: Howe 13, Whitesboro 8

2018: Howe 19, Pocola 9

2017: Heavener 10, Wister 9 (8 innings)

2016: Heavener 13, Wister 11 (8 innings)

2015: Heavener 11, Pocola 5

2014: Heavener 14, Pocola 12

2013: Poteau 7, Pocola 1

2012: Poteau 8, Heavener 6

2011: Poteau 9, Cameron 3

2010: Poteau 10, Pocola 5

2009: Poteau 4, Heavener 3 (8 innings)

2008: Pocola 9, Howe 0

2007: Cameron 6, Pocola 5

2006: Cameron 8, Pocola 2

2005: Pocola 5, Panama 4

2004: Poteau 4, Pocola 2

2003: Pocola 15, Bokoshe 12

2002: Pocola 10, Wister 1

2001: Bokoshe 13, Heavener 5

2000: Panama 12, Heavener 5

1999: Panama 13, Poteau 5

1998: Panama 9, Poteau 0

1997: Panama 13, LeFlore 1

1996: Cameron 9, LeFlore 1

1995: Cameron 10, LeFlore 9

1994: Pocola 7, Spiro 6

1993: Spiro 14, Pocola 7

1992: Spiro 4, Cameron 2

1991: Poteau 15, Wister 6

1990: Poteau 2, Wister 1

1989: Spiro 11, Cameron 0

1987: Spiro def. Wister (no score found)

1985: Pocola 6, Wister 3

1984: Poteau 5, Pocola 1

1982: LeFlore 10, Poteau 7

According to records we have found, Poteau and Pocola are tied for the lead with six LCT slow-pitch championships. Cameron, Panama, Heavener and Spiro each have four.