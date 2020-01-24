LeFlore County Tournament: Howe, Talihina prevail, more scores
By:
Tom Firme
Friday, January 24, 2020
POTEAU, OK
Howe and Talihina's boys basketball teams won on Friday in the LeFlore County Tournament semifinals, setting up their battle in the LCT championship. Below are the scores and schedule.
Semifinals
Howe 55, Whitesboro 47
Talihina 71, Poteau 49
Boys 5th place game
Spiro 62, Panama 36
Girls 5th place game
Spiro 51, Whitesboro 40
Saturday's LCT schedule
Girls 3rd place game: Pocola vs. LeFlore 1 p.m. in Panama
Boys 3rd place game: Poteau vs. Whitesboro 2:30 p.m. in Panama
Girls final: Howe vs. Heavener 7 p.m. in Spiro
Boys final: Howe vs. Talihina 8:30 p.m. in Spiro
