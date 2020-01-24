LeFlore County Tournament: Howe, Talihina prevail, more scores

Howe and Talihina's boys basketball teams won on Friday in the LeFlore County Tournament semifinals, setting up their battle in the LCT championship. Below are the scores and schedule.

Semifinals

Howe 55, Whitesboro 47

Talihina 71, Poteau 49

Boys 5th place game

Spiro 62, Panama 36

Girls 5th place game

Spiro 51, Whitesboro 40

Saturday's LCT schedule

Girls 3rd place game: Pocola vs. LeFlore 1 p.m. in Panama

Boys 3rd place game: Poteau vs. Whitesboro 2:30 p.m. in Panama

Girls final: Howe vs. Heavener 7 p.m. in Spiro

Boys final: Howe vs. Talihina 8:30 p.m. in Spiro