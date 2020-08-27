LeFlore County Youth Services encouraging its clients to use www.doxy.me

COVID-19 has hit hard and in many different ways. Not only has it harmed people physically, but mentally as well.

LeFlore County Youth Services Executive Director Terri Krebs said her organization has a unique solution to the mental issues experienced by its clients.

For about the last two weeks, LCYS has been using www.doxy.me as a way to get its clients to be able to get with someone virtually to help them out.

“With COVID-19 right now, everybody is cooped up,” Krebs said. “They kind of go through different types of depression. They have anxiety about what the future might hold for them. So, this gives them an outlet to sit and talk to somebody to help them mentally get through the process, and whatever they might be dealing with."

For further information, call Krebs at (918) 647-4196 or e-mail her at terri_lcys@yahoo.com. The LCYS website is www.lcys.org.