LeFlore's girls basketball team advanced to the Class B state semifinals on a buzzer beater by Lindsey Waits. Below are each of the scores for area teams in the Class B state tournaments. This will be updated throughout the day.

Girls

LeFlore 53, Leedey 50

Lomega 62, McCurtain 40

Whitesboro vs. Varnum 8:30 p.m. at Yukon

Boys

Duke 73, Whitesboro 44