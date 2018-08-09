Leflore man critically injured in wreck

A Leflore man was critically injured in a single-car crash in southern LeFlore County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Cash Hampton, 20, suffered multiple injuries when his 1997 Nissan 4D failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, ran off the road to the left and struck a tree, OHP reports.

Hampton was taken b yLeFlore County EMS to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark. He was transferred to Washington Regional in Fayetteville, Ark. The wreck occurred about 1:30 p.m. on Bengal Road three miles south and three miles west of the Leflore city limits.

Trooper Ryan Williams investigated and listed the cause of the crash as unsafe speed on a curve. Trooper Steve Moreland assisted at the scene.