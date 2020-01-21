Legacy opens Taylor's time capsule

Friends, family members and members of the Vietnam bikers club were on hand Monday to see what Bobby Taylor, a long time biker member and supporter of all veterans had put inside a time capsule.

His sister, Aline Taylor-Linson said, “This is an honor to be here for this. It is a very spiritual thing to see these bikers honor the memory of my brother. He was a very powerful, caring man who loved all his veteran brothers and helped them how ever he could.”

