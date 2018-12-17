Let Freedom Ring

The OK Freedom giels basketball team won the Greg Swaim BigTime Challenge this past weekend in Ripley. Front row, from left — Ryleigh Pierce, Brayli Beason, Sky Bluford and Alexis Smith. Back row — Gracie Jones, Ariana Loggins, Kara Albert, Brailey Francis and Abbi Covey Photo by Victor Pierce
Monday, December 17, 2018

