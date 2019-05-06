A Life of Compassion

Poverty is one of the most tragic subjects one can land on, and is often compounded when paired with others, like prejudice and racism.

Mona Lee Perry has been fighting all of these her whole life.

At 80 years young, Perry carries herself with a quiet strength and the bearing of a woman of power. With a sure handshake, and sharp yet keen eyes, she speaks in a soft but unwavering tone that belies a keen intelligence.

From Hodgen, Perry, according to her Starr Women's Hall of fame induction video, saw poverty at a young age. She witnessed young American Indian children here in Oklahoma fed last through food assistance lines, watching the white children eat before they were allowed.

