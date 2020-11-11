Lights on the Island being turned on tonight; Holiday Market slated Saturday inside, outside Reynolds Center
The 16th annual Lights on the Island at Wister Lake State Park will be turned on for the first time this holiday season at 6 p.m. Friday.
“We are very happy that the Wister Lake lights is an event that people aren’t in contact with one another,” Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages said. “They are in their cars, driving through. We want to thank Wister Lake State Park for allowing us. We’re glad this is an outdoor event. This makes the 16th year.”
Speaking of the holiday, Wages has the answer to anyone’s holiday shopping as the one-day Holiday Market will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
“We are a few less vendors than what they had or about what they were going to have, but we haven’t taken any more due to COVID-19 because we still want to spread the room out (inside the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center),” Wages said. “We still have a house full. We will have some vendors outside and some inside. We’ll have anything from woodworking to metal art to boutiques to make-up to glass(ware) to crochet to candles to signs. You name it, we’ve got it — just anything for your holiday gifts. There is a $2 entry, and we’ll work with the Poteau Women’s League. The proceeds still go to the Poteau Women’s League."
