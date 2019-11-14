Lights on the Island bigger, better than ever

This Friday an event that has become a staple in the LeFlore County holiday season will begin.

Wister Lake Lights on the Island will kick off at 6 p.m., beginning the Poteau Chamber of Commerce’s Season of Christmas Holiday Lights.

The display now covers Wister Lake’s Quarry Island with a blanket of holiday cheer. Bob and Donella Hawley and Josh Bell have managed to add 16 new displays raising the total to 145 festive showpieces.

