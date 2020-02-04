Lions pummel Red Oak, extend win streak to six

Getting a game-high of 15 points from Makayla Twyman and forcing a bunch of turnovers were the keys for the Howe Lions girls basketball team in their 78-29 win over the Red Oak Eagles at Howe on Friday night.

Raelyn Delt’s two pointer gave Howe a 12-0 lead with 3:33 left in the first quarter.

Howe (18-3), the fourth-ranked team in Class 2A, led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter.

