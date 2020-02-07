Lions superfans honor teams; players, coaches show admiration

Two of Howe Lady Lions and Lions’ outstanding fans, Ed Jirash and Vickie Jirash, wanted to recognize the Howe Lady Lions for their six straight LeFlore County Tournament basketball championships.

Also, they wanted to recognize the Howe Lions for being the runner-up in this year’s LeFlore County Basketball Tournament.

On Wednesday afternoon, in the Howe Gym foyer, Ed and Vickie provided cake and pop for everyone.

