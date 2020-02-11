Local artist drives toward dreams

A local artist has mixed his love of art with his love of automobiles — and the results are something to behold.

Duayne Lafferty of Spiro has loved art as long as he can remember.

"From the time I could hold a pencil I've been doodling, sketching and drawing," Lafferty said.

Lafferty grew up in Spiro, and he says his expert pin-striping and oft-automobile related works come from completely self-taught talent.

"I don't have any formal education. I looked at comic books and art magazines — anything to do with art. I took whatever classes the school had to offer, but that's it. I'd say I'm self taught. Anything that had to do with drawing, I'd take in," Lafferty said.

