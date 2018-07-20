Local athletes to participate in next week’s OCA All State Games

Six local high school graduate athletes — Poteau golfer Ryan Ward, Red Oak baseball player Cash Balentine and Brett Deatherage, Red Oak basketball players Darcie McCullar and Grayson Nix and Talihina football player Dylan Blair — will get one more taste of prep competition next week as they will participate in the 2018 Oklahoma Coaches Association All State Games, which will begin Monday and end Friday night in the Tulsa metropolitan area.