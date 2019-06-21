Local baseball duo playing in next week’s Oklahoma State Games

Two local high school baseball players, Poteau’s Christian Duncan and Red Oak’s Dayson Fazekas, will participate with the Southeast team in the 2019 Oklahoma State Games, which will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at Oklahoma State University’s Allie P. Reynolds Stadium in which likely will be one of, if not the last ever, event at the famed baseball facility.

The Southeast team will meet the Northwest team at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, then meet the Oklahoma City team at 10 a.m. and Southwest at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.