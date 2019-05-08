Local CASC sophomores believe Vikings can win Region II Tourney

FAB FIVE — Carl Albert State College local baseball sophomores, from left, Red Oak’s Lane Grogan, former Cameron Yellowjacket Tre’ Obregon, Red Oak’s Morgan Crenshaw, Wister’s Koby Midgley and Poteau’s Ben Klutts will begin their final postseasons for the Vikings when they begin play in the 2019 Region II Tournament, which will begin today at Enid’s David Allen Memorial Ballpark. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Wednesday, May 8, 2019

The 2019 Region II Tournament will begin this afternoon for the Carl Albert State College Vikings baseball team with a noon contest against Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa at Enid’s David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Vikings ended their regular season with a home doubleheader sweep of the Mavericks on Sunday at Ival Goodman Field at Mark Pollard Park, which the Vikings believe was a huge pair of wins.

