Local CASC sophomores believe Vikings can win Region II Tourney
David Seeley
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
The 2019 Region II Tournament will begin this afternoon for the Carl Albert State College Vikings baseball team with a noon contest against Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa at Enid’s David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Vikings ended their regular season with a home doubleheader sweep of the Mavericks on Sunday at Ival Goodman Field at Mark Pollard Park, which the Vikings believe was a huge pair of wins.
