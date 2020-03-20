Local church trying to help elderly during COVID-19 pandemic
Friday, March 20, 2020
The COVID-19 virus may have shut down many schools, organizations and businesses in our area, but it hasn’t stopped one local church from reaching out to those who may have trouble obtaining basic necessities on their own — namely, the elderly.
Poteau Covenant Church Senior Pastor Keith Williams says that his church family is currently networking to ensure that the needs of local elderly residents are met.
