Local football trio make East All-State Team; several others make All-Star by Class, making them All-State alternates

Three local high school football players got the good news earlier this week that they were named to the 2019 East All-State Football Team roster by the Oklahoma Coaches Association. Poteau tight end Gunnar Thompson, Spiro defensive back Deontei Braggs and Talihina defensive lineman Kyler Baugh were named to the East team.

Poteau offensive lineman Seth Ford and place-kicker Garrett Clark were on the All-Star by Class List for Class 4A, while Talihina offensive lineman Isaac Bryant made the Class A All-Star by Class List. Ford, Clark and Bryant are All-State alternates, should someone on the East roster not be able to play in 2019 OCA All-State Football Game, which will be July 26.