Local hotspots benefit from artist’s creativity

Local artist Sierra Juarez has made her mark on the community, with her work adorning the Poteau Artist Cooperative — inside and out— and at local businesses like Sagely the Shop.

Juarez has always loved art, she said.

"I always liked playing with crayons when I was little. I then started liking pencils and just never stopped," Juarez said, sketchbooks spread out before her and a large jewelry making kit close at hand.

"Professionally, my role-playing game groups got me started. People would want their characters, maps and such drawn, and I got pretty good at it. So, I thought, why not make a little money with it?" Juarez said with a smile.

