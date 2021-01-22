Local paraglider describes his trade to fellow Kiwanis Club members

Poteau Kiwanis Club member Hadlee Robinson, one of the local civic organization’s newer members as he joined last year, told his fellow Kiwanians at Thursday afternoon’s meeting at Western Slizzin all about his trade — paragliding. His local paragliding school, Southwest Airsports, is located at Robert S. Kerr Airport.

“What I do is a real sport,” Robinson said. “There are contests all over the world. They’re all governed by an international body. There are more women who do paragliding in France than all pilots in the United States. That gives you an idea how popular this is all over the world. It’s a worldwide sport.”

One reason for returning to LeFlore County is the history of paragliding in the area.

“Some of the early flying in the central United States, and the whole country, was done here at the (Heavener) Runestone (State Park),” Robinson said. “There’s quite a history here of the sport.”

For additional information about Southwest Airsports, call (479) 670-1237.